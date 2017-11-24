Ayers (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Falcons, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

Ayers has 28 tackles (17 solo) and two sacks this season, and he would be helpful in keeping pressure on the league's seventh-ranked pass offense. William Gholston (neck) will be back for Sunday's game, though, which will shore up the edges of the Bucs' defensive front while Darryl Tapp and Ryan Russell play in Ayers' place.