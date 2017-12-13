Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Pair of tackles in return
Ayers (concussion) posted two solo tackles -- one for loss -- in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.
The veteran defensive end returned from his two-game absence and managed at least two tackles for the sixth straight game. Ayers is currently posting his lowest sack total (2.0) since his 2012 campaign in Denver, but his pair of stops against the Lions allowed him to eclipse the 29 tackles he'd amassed in his debut campaign with the Buccaneers in 2016.
