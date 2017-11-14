Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Punishes quarterback in Week 10 win
Ayers (ankle) posted four tackles (all solo) and one sack in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets. He compiled four quarterback hits overall.
The veteran defensive end played well while nursing an ankle injury for the second straight week, as he's now compiled nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble over that span. Ayers has all three of quarterback takedowns on the season within the last four games, and his 26 tackles through nine games leave him just four short of eclipsing the 29 he posted in his first Buccaneers season in 2016.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Taking field Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Status undetermined for Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Records sack in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Taking field in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...