Ayers (ankle) posted four tackles (all solo) and one sack in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets. He compiled four quarterback hits overall.

The veteran defensive end played well while nursing an ankle injury for the second straight week, as he's now compiled nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble over that span. Ayers has all three of quarterback takedowns on the season within the last four games, and his 26 tackles through nine games leave him just four short of eclipsing the 29 he posted in his first Buccaneers season in 2016.