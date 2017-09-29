Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable for Week 4
Ayers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
After logging limited showings Wednesday and Thursday, Ayers was a full practice participant Friday and seems to have favorable odds of suiting up Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Limited with knee issue•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Held out for rest Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Shines in first full-pads session•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Contributes 6.5 sacks in first Bucs season•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Full participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.