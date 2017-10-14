Play

Ayers (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for the Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The fact that Ayers was able to progress from limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday is certainly a step in the right direction and seemingly ups his chances of playing against the Cardinals. The veteran defensive end has logged 12 tackles (five solo) through the four games he's participated in this season. If he's unable to suit up, Noah Spence would presumably see additional snaps.

