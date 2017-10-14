Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable for Week 6
Ayers (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for the Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The fact that Ayers was able to progress from limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday is certainly a step in the right direction and seemingly ups his chances of playing against the Cardinals. The veteran defensive end has logged 12 tackles (five solo) through the four games he's participated in this season. If he's unable to suit up, Noah Spence would presumably see additional snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Shines against old squad Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Active for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Limited with knee issue•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Held out for rest Friday•
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...