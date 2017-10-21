Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable for Week 7
Ayers (knee) practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ayers had been limited Thursday, so Friday's upgrade in activity level has him trending in the right direction to suit up Sunday against the Bills. The veteran defensive end followed a similar practice pattern during Week 6 prep due to a back injury before taking the field against the Cardinals and playing 47 snaps.
