Ayers has an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ayers dealt with back and knee injuries throughout October and was a late addition to the injury report this week as a limited participant Friday. There's no indication on the severity of the ankle injury at this point. Ryan Russell and Darryl Tapp are likely to see increased workloads if the 2009 first-round pick cannot play Sunday.