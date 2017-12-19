Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable to return
Ayers is considered questionable to return to Monday's game versus the Falcons due to a neck injury.
Ayers exited the game late in the third quarter after suffering the injury. He had posted one solo tackle during his time on the field. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information regarding the extent of his injury.
