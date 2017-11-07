Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Records sack in loss
Ayers (ankle) tallied six tackles (five solo) -- including one sack -- and forced a fumble in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
The veteran defensive end fought through his sore ankle to post his second sack of the season, both of which have come in the last three games. Ayers' forced fumble was also his first of the season and rounded out a productive afternoon in which he also notched a season high in tackles. The 32-year-old does bring plenty of pass-rushing ability to the table in addition to being solid run-stopper, so he remains a serviceable IDP option in deeper formats.
More News
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...