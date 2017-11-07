Ayers (ankle) tallied six tackles (five solo) -- including one sack -- and forced a fumble in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

The veteran defensive end fought through his sore ankle to post his second sack of the season, both of which have come in the last three games. Ayers' forced fumble was also his first of the season and rounded out a productive afternoon in which he also notched a season high in tackles. The 32-year-old does bring plenty of pass-rushing ability to the table in addition to being solid run-stopper, so he remains a serviceable IDP option in deeper formats.