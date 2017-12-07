Ayers (concussion) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Ayers' unrestricted participation was certainly encouraging after a two-game absence, but head coach Dirk Koetter also emphasized that the veteran defensive end is yet to be cleared by an independent neurologist. More definitive news on that aspect of Ayers' recovery should be available in the coming days.

