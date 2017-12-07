Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Returns to practice Wednesday
Ayers (concussion) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ayers' unrestricted participation was certainly encouraging after a two-game absence, but head coach Dirk Koetter also emphasized that the veteran defensive end is yet to be cleared by an independent neurologist. More definitive news on that aspect of Ayers' recovery should be available in the coming days.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Out for second straight contest•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Cleared for Week 11 matchup•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Punishes quarterback in Week 10 win•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Taking field Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Status undetermined for Week 10•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.