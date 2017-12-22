Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Ruled out for Week 16
Ayers (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ayers was unable to practice throughout the entire week and is now slated to miss his fourth game of the season. During his upcoming absence, Patrick O'Connor could draw the start at defensive end with Will Clarke also providing additional depth.
