Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Shines against old squad Sunday
Ayers (knee) racked up five tackles (three solo), including 1.5 for loss, in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
Ayers shook off the knee ailment that had him questionable heading into the weekend to post his best single-game solo tackle total in three contests. The nine-year veteran has yet to record a sack on the campaign, but after compiling 16 over the prior two seasons, it's just a matter of time before he successfully gets to a quarterback.
