Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Shines in first full-pads session
Ayers was disruptive throughout Monday's fully padded camp practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
One of the Bucs' notable free-agent acquisitions a year ago, Ayers finished up the 2016 campaign strong, notching four sacks over the final six contests. He got off to a momentous start in his first practice in full pads this summer, recording a tackle for loss early in team drills, winning his share of one-one-battles against tackle Donovan Smith and generally being a nuisance to the offense for the duration of the session. Ayers will look to build on the 6.5 sacks he compiled over 12 games last season and play in all 16 games for the first time since 2011.
