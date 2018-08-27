Ayers signed with Detroit on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ayers started 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2017, making 31 tackles and two sacks. He was cut in March after the team signed Vinny Curry and later traded for Jason Pierre-Paul. Ayers will likely work in a reserve role with the Lions, but he can rotate between pass-rushing and run-stopping situations.

