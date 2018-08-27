Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Signs with Lions
Ayers signed with Detroit on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ayers started 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2017, making 31 tackles and two sacks. He was cut in March after the team signed Vinny Curry and later traded for Jason Pierre-Paul. Ayers will likely work in a reserve role with the Lions, but he can rotate between pass-rushing and run-stopping situations.
More News
-
Robert Ayers: Cut by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Unlikely to play season finale•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Limited in Wednesday's session•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Misses practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.