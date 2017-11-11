Ayers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Jets.

Ayers fought through an ankle injury in Week 9, and ultimately recorded a season-high tackle total to go along with a sack. The veteran defensive end was held out of practice earlier in the week before logging a limited workload Friday. It is unclear if the team is just exercising caution with Ayers during the week or if the injury is a serious threat to his status for Week 10. Darryl Tapp would presumably fill in at defensive end should he be unable to go.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories