Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Status undetermined for Week 10
Ayers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Jets.
Ayers fought through an ankle injury in Week 9, and ultimately recorded a season-high tackle total to go along with a sack. The veteran defensive end was held out of practice earlier in the week before logging a limited workload Friday. It is unclear if the team is just exercising caution with Ayers during the week or if the injury is a serious threat to his status for Week 10. Darryl Tapp would presumably fill in at defensive end should he be unable to go.
