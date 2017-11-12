Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Taking field in Week 10
Ayers (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Jets, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
As he did in Week 9, the veteran defensive lineman will fight through his ankle injury and attempt to slow down veteran signal caller Josh McCown and a running game that will be helmed by Bilal Powell, with Matt Forte (knee) taking a seat this week.
