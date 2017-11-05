Ayers (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran pass rusher will be available to get after Saints quarterback Drew Brees and attempt to slow down the vaunted two-headed rushing attack of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Ayers wasn't added onto the injury report until Friday -- a day in which he was still able to turn in a limited session -- so it doesn't appear that the ailment will be overly restrictive.