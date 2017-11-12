Ayers (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Jets, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

As he did Week 9, the veteran defensive lineman will fight through his ankle injury and attempt to slow down veteran signal caller Josh McCown and a running game that will be helmed by Bilal Powell, with Matt Forte (knee) taking a seat this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories