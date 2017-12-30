Ayers (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Ayers was a limited participant in practice this week, but it appears the team is exercising some caution with its starting defensive end. Patrick O'Connor and Will Clarke should both see increased workloads Sunday with Ayers unlikely to suit up.

