Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Unlikely to play season finale
Ayers (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ayers was a limited participant in practice this week, but it appears the team is exercising some caution with its starting defensive end. Patrick O'Connor and Will Clarke should both see increased workloads Sunday with Ayers unlikely to suit up.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Limited in Wednesday's session•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Doesn't return after suffering stinger•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Pair of tackles in return•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...