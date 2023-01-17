Hainsey (hamstring) is active for Monday's wild-card matchup against Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hainsey tweaked his knee during Tampa Bay's regular-season finale and logged limited practices Thursday through Saturday before being deemed questionable. The center will ultimately be active, but he'll presumably operate as a backup to Ryan Jensen, who was activated off injured reserve Monday and is expected to start against Dallas.

