Hainsey (hamstring) is active for Monday's wild-card matchup against Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Hainsey tweaked his knee during Tampa Bay's regular-season finale and logged limited practices Thursday through Saturday before being deemed questionable. The center will ultimately be active, but he'll presumably operate as a backup to Ryan Jensen, who was activated off injured reserve Monday and is expected to start against Dallas.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Forced out with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Ready to face Cowboys•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Should be ready for Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Appears to avoid long-term injury•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Won't return Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Back in practice Thursday•