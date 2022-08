Hainsey (ankle) underwent X-rays Sunday but is not expected to have suffered a long-term injury, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

The exact severity of the injury remains unknown, but there's optimism that the second-year offensive lineman may be able to play in Week 1. If available, Hainsey will likely operate as the team's starting center, as Ryan Jensen (knee) is set to miss a majority of the 2022 campaign.