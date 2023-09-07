Hainsey (soreness) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Hainsey was inactive for the Buccaneers' preseason win versus the Jets on Aug. 19 due to soreness. The 25-year-old stepped up into a starting role in place of injured center Ryan Jensen for much of last season. With Jensen set to miss sit out on IR with a knee injury for the entire 2023 campaign, Hainsey should be in line to start Sunday's season opener against the Vikings.
