Hainsey (ankle) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hainsey escaped Tampa Bay's preseason finale without a major injury, and he'll be available to suit up Week 1. The 2021 third-round pick will be asked to start at center in place of Ryan Jensen (knee), who is projected to miss most (if not all) of the 2022 campaign.