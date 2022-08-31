Hainsey (ankle) should be able to return to practice soon and will likely be ready for Week 1 against Dallas, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hainsey suffered the ankle injury during the team's preseason finale, but after undergoing preliminary exams, he appears to have avoided a serious issue. With Ryan Jensen (knee) sidelined for the majority of the 2022 campaign, Hainsey is expected to operate as the team's starting center, so his health moving forward is key to Tampa Bay's success.