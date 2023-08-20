Hainsey missed Saturday's win due to soreness from practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Buccaneers chose to be cautious with Hainsey and not risk a more severe injury, since the 25-year-old could likely start Week 1 as Ryan Jensen (knee) has yet to be cleared to play. The 2021 third-round pick will now look to get healthy ahead of Tampa Bay's preseason finale against the Ravens on Saturday.