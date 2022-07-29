Hainsey was described by general manager Jason Licht as a primary candidate to replace Ryan Jensen at center if the latter's injury leads to an extended absence, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The second-year lineman stepped in for Jensen in Thursday's session when the latter went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury that required him to be carted off the field. Hainsey will face competition from Nick Leverett, but the 2021 third-round pick, who did some cross-training at center last summer after focusing on right tackle during his college career at Notre Dame, seemingly has the size to handle the position at 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds.