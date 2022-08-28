Hainsey (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of the Buccaneers' preseason finale Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Hainsey went down after his leg appeared to unintentionally get rolled up on by teammate Nick Leverett, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The projected starting center then required assistance to walk off the field while favoring his left ankle, but the injury appears to be minor, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Hainsey's ability to walk around Tampa Bay's sideline under his own power after this injury should be an encouraging sign for the Buccaneers, who have already dealt with injuries to numerous offensive lineman this preseason.