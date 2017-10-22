McClain was pulled at the end of Sunday's game against the Bills and has entered concussion protocol, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClain had a season-high eight tackles (seven solo) before leaving Sunday's game. He slots in as a No. 3 corner, but the veteran corner often still logs the workload of a starter. He'll have a week to progress through concussion protocol in order to play against the Panthers in Week 8.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...