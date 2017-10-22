McClain was pulled at the end of Sunday's game against the Bills and has entered concussion protocol, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClain had a season-high eight tackles (seven solo) before leaving Sunday's game. He slots in as a No. 3 corner, but the veteran corner often still logs the workload of a starter. He'll have a week to progress through concussion protocol in order to play against the Panthers in Week 8.