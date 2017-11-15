Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Full practice participant
McClain (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
McClain started his Week 10 prep as a full participant, but he was downgraded to doubtful by the end of the week. Hopefully, Week 11 isn't a replica, and for now there are no signs pointing that direction. McClain compiled 28 tackles (23 solo) three pass breakups and a pick six through seven games this season. However, until he can produce a consistent tackle count, fantasy owners shouldn't deploy him in most circumstances.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Inactive for Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Listed as doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Productive in return to action•
-
Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Full practice participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...