McClain (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

McClain started his Week 10 prep as a full participant, but he was downgraded to doubtful by the end of the week. Hopefully, Week 11 isn't a replica, and for now there are no signs pointing that direction. McClain compiled 28 tackles (23 solo) three pass breakups and a pick six through seven games this season. However, until he can produce a consistent tackle count, fantasy owners shouldn't deploy him in most circumstances.