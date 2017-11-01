Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Full practice participant Wednesday
McClain (concussion) practiced Wednesday without limitations, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
McClain still remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but his full practice Wednesday suggests he's progressing well and seemingly on track to play Sunday against the Saints. McClain normally plays a high snap count as the No. 3 Bucs' corner, but he could be thrust into a starting role if Brent Grimes (shoulder) is unable to suit up this week.
