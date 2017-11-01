McClain (concussion) practiced Wednesday without limitations and is in line to play Sunday against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McClain normally plays a high snap count as the No. 3 Bucs' corner, but with Brent Grimes (shoulder) still not practicing this week, he could be thrust into a more intensive role if Grimes can't play Sunday. He'll have a tough task against a hot Saints' offense that has on problem airing it out, especially in the comfort of the Superdome.