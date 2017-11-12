Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Inactive for Week 10
McClain (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
McClain's outlook in terms of availability for Sunday continued to trend downward throughout the week, ultimately failing to participate in Friday's practice due to a hamstring injury. During his absence in Week 10, Vernon Hargreaves and Ryan Smith are in line for additional snaps at cornerback alongside starter Brent Grimes.
