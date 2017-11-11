The Buccaneers have listed McClain (hamstring) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.

McClain went from full participant, to limited participant, to non-participant in consecutive days, so he is clearly trending in the wrong direction. Barring a remarkable turnaround, it looks like Vernon Hargreaves and Ryan Smith should see increased roles in the secondary Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories