Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Listed as doubtful
The Buccaneers have listed McClain (hamstring) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.
McClain went from full participant, to limited participant, to non-participant in consecutive days, so he is clearly trending in the wrong direction. Barring a remarkable turnaround, it looks like Vernon Hargreaves and Ryan Smith should see increased roles in the secondary Sunday.
