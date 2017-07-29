Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Makes impressive interception Friday

McClain intercepted backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first practice of training camp Friday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

McClain's pick would have likely been a pick-six had it occurred in live action, so the offseason acquisition certainly made a positive impression to kick off his quest for a roster spot. The 29-year-old corner got most of reps with the second team, although he did see a handful with the starters. McClain is looking to carve out a backup role in the secondary, although he's notably gone without an interception over 14 regular-season games across the last two campaigns with the Panthers and Chargers, respectively.