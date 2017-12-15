McClain posted six tackles (five solo) and one interception Sunday against the Lions.

McClain logged 54 of 68 defensive snaps Sunday and compiled one of his best stat lines of this campaign. The Bucs have a difficult Week 15 game against the Falcons, who torched Tampa just two weeks back for 34 points and 516 total yards.

