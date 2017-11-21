McClain managed four solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.

The six-year pro's tackle totals were a bit down after he'd racked up a combined 15 stops over his previous two games, but he managed his first interception since the Buccaneers' Week 2 season opener. McClain has thrived in a starting opportunity and has been providing fantasy owners with solid tackle numbers for a cornerback. The 29-year-old should continue running with the first unit, providing him with an opportunity to continue offering serviceable IDP production in deeper formats.