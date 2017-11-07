Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Productive in return to action
McClain (concussion) posted seven tackles (four solo) -- including a half-tackle for loss -- in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
The veteran corner made a successful return from a one-game absence and posted strong tackle totals for the second consecutive contest. McClain has collected 15 tackles (11 solo) and a defensed pass in his two games as a starter and is likely to continue holding down a first-string cornerback job for the time being.
-
