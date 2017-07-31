Aguayo was able to connect on four on five field-goal attempts at the end of Sunday's rain-filled practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sunday marked the first head-to-head battle between Aguayo and veteran Nick Folk in a special-teams period at the end of practice, with the end result a definitive draw. Aguayo nailed his first four attempts in the steady rain before missing his fifth, a tally mirrored by Folk. The competition for the placekicking job is expected to endure through the final preseason game.