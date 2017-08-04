Aguayo connected on all seven of his field-goal attempts during Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. "He was lights-out," coach Dirk Koetter said of Aguayo. "Best day of training camp, best day in a long time. He looked great today. ... Usually, out of 10 kicks, it's a one-kick difference, but today, Roberto was money on both ends. I don't think he missed all day. Yeah, he was money."

Aguayo, who's entrenched in a training camp battle with veteran Nick Folk, indicated that three of his seven conversions were into "skinny" posts, which are less than half as wide as traditional goalposts. Meawhile, Folk missed at least three of his attempts Friday, according to Taylor Jenkins of the Pewter Report. While the winner of this competition likely won't be annointed anytime soon, Aguayo seems to have gained a small lead during the first week of training camp.