Buccaneers' Roberto Aguayo: Struggles with accuracy Monday
Aguayo, battling veteran Nick Folk for the placekicking job, struggled during Monday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The one saving grace for the 2016 second-round pick was that Folk essentially matched his ineffectiveness. Aguayo was wide right on an attempt against the narrower goal posts the Bucs have in training camp and then hooked one left while working with the regulation uprights. He salvaged his morning to an extent by nailing a 50-yard try before the end of the session, but the performance of both kickers naturally left head coach Dirk Koetter less than satisfied. The competition for the job could come down to final roster cuts, but Koetter would prefer for one of the two players to distance themselves relatively early in preseason.
