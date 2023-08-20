The Buccaneers claimed Williams off waivers Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Williams will head to Tampa Bay after spending the first two years of his career with the Giants, where he logged 16 tackles (16 solo) and an interception in eight games played. The 26-year-old will now try to carve himself a depth role in the Buccaneers' secondary.
