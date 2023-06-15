Blankenship is signing with the Buccaneers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Blankenship had a tryout with Tampa Bay earlier in the week, which assumingly went well and earned him a deal. He'll now compete with Chase McLaughlin to earn kicking duties with the Buccaneers for this season. Interestingly, McLaughlin took over at kicker for the Colts last season upon Blankenship being waived. Ultimately, the latter ended up with an opportunity in Arizona where he made two appearances and made both of his field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries before being waived with an undisclosed injury. The injury seemingly ended up being a torn muscle in his leg, which was repaired via surgery in January.