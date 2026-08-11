Buccaneers' Roman Parodie: Returns to Tampa Bay

The Bucs signed Parodie to a contract Monday, Gabriel Kahalan of the team's official site reports.

Parodie was waived from the Bucs' injured reserve list in September of 2025, but remained a free agent for the remainder of the 2025 season. The cornerback is now back with the Buccaneers and ready to compete for a depth spot on the 53-man roster. The consistency in location means that if Parodie does not make the roster, there is still a good chance he finds a home on the team's practice squad after cutdown day.