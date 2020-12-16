Jones (finger) won't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Jones had surgery Tuesday to put a pin into his fractured pinkie, so his absence from practice a day later comes as little surprise. Teammate Chris Godwin missed one game after a similar procedure earlier this season, and while Jones' status for Sunday's trip to Atlanta has yet to be determined, the team would ideally want to see the running back practice in some capacity before clearing him for game action. If Jones sits out Sunday, Tampa Bay's backfield would consist of some combination of LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.
