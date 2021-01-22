Jones (quad/finger) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After a setback with his quad injury kept him on the sideline for the wild-card round, Jones reentered the mix for last week's 30-20 win over New Orleans, taking 13 carries for 62 yards on 29 percent snap share. Leonard Fournette had 17 carries and five catches on 68 percent of snaps, but he mostly worked behind Jones when both were healthy during the regular season.