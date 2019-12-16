Jones rushed 11 times for 23 yards and brought in one of three targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Jones showed off his playmaking ability on his one reception, but his work on the ground was once again significantly underwhelming. The second-year back has rushed for 36 yards or fewer in three straight games, and he's only eclipsed the 50-yard mark on the ground on five occasions this season. Jones and Peyton Barber also continue in a nearly even time split in the backfield, which leaves Tampa's ground game a virtual stay-away situation for fantasy title games in Week 16.