Jones is listed as the No. 1 running back in the first edition of the Buccaneers' regular-season depth chart released Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The third-year back will therefore start the new season in the same slotting he finished 2019 in, although the competition around him has been upgraded significantly. Gone is the willing but often pedestrian Peyton Barber -- Jones' main rival for carries last season -- and a pair of ultra-talented assets in Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy are now in the fold and slated to see a solid amount of touches in their own right. While McCoy is likely to primarily handle occasional change-of-pace duty and third-down work, Fournette is about as legitimate a competitor for early-down carries as it gets, and rookie third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn is also waiting in the wings. Consequently, Jones will naturally have to produce in every facet each week to retain his current standing.