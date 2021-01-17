Jones (quadriceps) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round game against New Orleans.
Despite being inactive in the wild-card round at Washington, Jones didn't play after tweaking his quadriceps in pregame warmups. He proceeded to log limited sessions Thursday and Friday, setting himself up to return to the field this weekend. It remains to be seen how the backfield reps will be allotted between Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy with Ke'Shawn Vaughn a healthy scratch.
