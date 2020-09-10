Jones' backfield mate Leonard Fournette is set for a "solid" Week 1 role against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Coach Bruce Arians made mention of what a quick study Fournette has proven to be with respect to the playbook since arriving last week, leading him to proclaim the former Jaguar is an important component of the Week 1 gameplan against the Saints. However, Jones is still fully expected to start and outpace his new teammate in carries, although his total workload will naturally be somewhere below what it would have been without Fournette's presence. The fact Arians also noted Fournette's receiving ability and that he partly envisions his new acquisition as a "big third-down back" also bears keeping in mind when assessing Jones' Week 1 outlook, as it's possible the two frequently divide the rushing workload versus New Orleans in a split largely dictated by down and distance.