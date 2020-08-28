Jones hurt his left foot during Friday's practice, but coach Bruce Arians doesn't think it's anything serious, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

James Palmer of NFL Network reports that Jones was walking around after practice, albeit with ice and a wrap over his foot. None of the initial reports hint at a major issue, but we'll start to take notice if Jones is held out of practice over the weekend and into the upcoming week. Any missed time would free up more first-team reps for LeSean McCoy or Ke'Shawn Vaughn.